Tinubu family offers prayer for President, Sanwo-Olu’s success

Passionate to ensure Nigeria continues to record growth and development, members of the Tinubu family have offered prayers for the success of President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and their respective administrations.

The members of the family, both Muslim and Christian, joined the invited clerics, who led the special prayer sessions, in invoking divine guidance, wisdom, and protection for President Tinubu, members of his Federal Executive Council, and other key officials of the Federal Government.

After seeking God’s intervention for their son, the family members and the clerics who gathered for their first meeting of the year 2026, also requested God’s guidance for Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team, as well as for continued peace, stability, and developmental progress in Nigeria and Lagos State.

They offered the prayers yesterday during their gathering at Holy Cross School, Lagos Island Local Government Area of the state.

In a moment of solemn reflection, prayers were also said in remembrance of departed Tinubu family ancestors and loved ones, acknowledging their legacy and contributions while praying for the repose of their souls.

The gathering later transitioned into a relaxed and celebratory atmosphere, as family members shared food and drinks and engaged in music and dancing.

The meeting, which drew family elders, youths, and well-wishers, was marked by an atmosphere of gratitude, reflection, and renewed commitment to unity and progress.

During the meeting, the Tinubu family members reviewed achievements of the past year and deliberated on ways to strengthen family cohesion and contribute more meaningfully to societal development in the year ahead.

The informal interactions, the members said, further strengthened family bonds and reinforced shared values of faith, unity, and mutual support.

The event, as gathered, was a symbolic blend of spirituality and togetherness, reflecting the Tinubu family’s emphasis on prayer, communal harmony, and collective responsibility as the nation and Lagos State navigate the challenges and opportunities of the new year.