Tinubu extols Lagos monarch at 50

The National leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has joined Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, monarchs, politicians, and civil servants to extol Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, after attaining the age of 50 on his forefathers’ throne.

Tinubu said that the monarch possessed rare qualities that distinguished him among his peers, and that the virtues he possessed were becoming scarce in society.

The APC chieftain said achievements recorded by Oba Lawal while in public service that traversed different sectors including governance, security, youth development, empowerment, and housing, were worthy of emulation for anyone aiming to succeed as a public officeholder.

Other distinguished Nigerians who congratulated the monarch were: the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Mudasiru Obasa; the Elegushi of Ikate Land, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Dr. Joe Odunmakin, St Gregs Old Boys, among others.

Through a statement made available to newsmen, Tinubu said: “Your accomplishment in life must be why this occasion of your attainment of the golden age has attracted so much love and public interest.

“Personally, my joy on this important landmark knows no bounds, having mentored and monitored your career development as a superb police officer and excellent public servant in Lagos State. Kabiyesi, as you attain this golden age of wisdom and maturity, I wish to commend your unflinching commitment to service and loyalty, a virtue that is fast becoming a rare commodity in our society today. I recalled with nostalgia your contribution to my success as the governor of Lagos State.

“As Aide de Camp, you discharged your duties with the utmost professionalism, competence, and dedication. As Special Adviser and later commissioner in the cabinet of my successor-governors, you were brilliant, diligent, and resourceful.

“Your versatility was on display as you crisscrossed the Ministries of Agriculture and Housing as a three-time commissioner. I saw and indeed share your passion and commitment to ensuring that Lagos State is not only the commercial and financial hub of Nigeria but also a key player in the agricultural value-chain in the country and beyond,” the APC national leader added.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu, while congratulating the monarch for attaining the age, said that Ola Lawal’s short stint as commissioner for Agriculture brought a significant change to the sector.

The governor, who described the monarch as an astute administrator, stated that the former commissioner, while in office, owned the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda like his own project.

“I rejoice with the Oniru of Iruland, HRM Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal on his 50th Birthday. Kabiyesi is a committed humanist who served as a police officer and later distinguished himself as an astute administrator who served in Lagos as Commissioner.

“During his service as Hon. Commissioner of Agriculture, Oba Lawal brought positive energy and transformational change to the sector in line with our THEMES agenda. On behalf of the people of Lagos, I wish Kabiyesi many more fruitful years and continuous service to humanity”, the governor added.