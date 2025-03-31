28 C
Tinubu extends Immigration boss tenure till 2026

President Bola Tinubu has extended the tenure of Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Kemi Nandap, till December 31, 2026, in recognition of her outstanding leadership and significant reforms in the service since her appointment.

Tinubu stated that Nandap’s tenure extension was to allow her continue the ongoing reform in the immigration service.

Since her appointment, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the president, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, she has overseen significant improvements in border management, modernization of immigration processes, and enhancement of national security measures.

The president, meanwhile, commended Nandap for her exemplary leadership and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the service’s strategic priorities, which align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.

Nandap, who began her career in the Nigeria Immigration Service on October 9, 1989, has had a distinguished career, serving in various capacities before she was appointed Comptroller-General.

Her tenure extension is expected to provide continuity and stability in the service, allowing her to build on the reforms she has initiated.

