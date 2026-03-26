Tinubu expands CNG initiative to include electric vehicles

Nigeria’s push toward cleaner and more affordable transportation has taken a new turn, with authorities widening an existing programme to incorporate emerging technologies and strengthen long-term energy efficiency across the mobility sector.

The development reflects a broader effort to diversify energy use in transportation, reduce costs for citizens, and build a system that supports sustainability while improving access to alternative fuel options nationwide.

The updated framework will combine existing gas-based solutions with newer electric mobility systems, ensuring a coordinated approach to infrastructure, financing, and nationwide adoption strategies.

President Bola Tinubu approved the expansion on Thursday, with details contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirming that the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) will now include electric vehicles.

The programme, renamed the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PiCNG & EV), will oversee both gas-powered and electric mobility development, including refuelling and charging infrastructure, vehicle rollout, and investment coordination across the country.

“Gas remains a competitive and strategic fuel for transportation, leveraging Nigeria’s abundant resources to lower costs, strengthen energy security, and conserve foreign exchange,” the statement said, noting that integrating electric vehicles would further support sustainable transport goals.

Under the expanded mandate, the initiative will continue deploying infrastructure such as refuelling stations and vehicle conversion systems while also introducing electric vehicle charging networks and related investments to support broader adoption.

The President also directed the immediate rollout of a coordinated system for distributing vehicle conversion kits nationwide, stressing affordability and accessibility, alongside plans to work with CreditCorp Nigeria and other institutions to provide flexible financing options.

Additionally, the Executive Chairman of PiCNG & EV was instructed to fast-track the deployment of mobile refuelling units to improve access in underserved areas, as the government positions the initiative as part of a wider strategy to harness gas resources while advancing cleaner energy alternatives.