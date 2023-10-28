Tinubu eulogies Lagos monarch on 80th birthday, describes as truth defender

President Bola Tinubu has led dignitaries to celebrate his long-time ally, friend, and confidant, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on his 80th birthday, describing the traditional ruler as a defender of truth.

Tinubu added that the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom, knowledge, and a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President thanks the Eleko of Eko for his unceasing prayers and support, recalling his interventions over the years, even in trying times.

“Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness. He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance.

“Baba is a defender of the truth and his people. My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos,” the President says.

“Today, I celebrate an extraordinary monarch whose wit and foresight are peerless. May His Majesty live long, and may his reign on the throne of his fathers continue to be prosperous,” President Tinubu prays.

The Oba of Lagos is a monarch of many achievements. He rose to the pinnacle of his professional career, retiring as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police. The Oba is a fellow of the Nigerian Law School.

