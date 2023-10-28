Report on Interest
under logo

Court disqualifies Zamfara PDP from 2023 governorship…

The Guild

Air force, EFCC partner on cybercrime prevention

Esther Kalu

FG cautions religious, political leaders against inciting…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNews

Tinubu eulogies Lagos monarch on 80th birthday, describes as truth defender

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

President Bola Tinubu has led dignitaries to celebrate his long-time ally, friend, and confidant, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on his 80th birthday, describing the traditional ruler as a defender of truth.

Tinubu added that the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom, knowledge, and a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President thanks the Eleko of Eko for his unceasing prayers and support, recalling his interventions over the years, even in trying times.

“Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness. He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance.

“Baba is a defender of the truth and his people. My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos,” the President says.

“Today, I celebrate an extraordinary monarch whose wit and foresight are peerless. May His Majesty live long, and may his reign on the throne of his fathers continue to be prosperous,” President Tinubu prays.

The Oba of Lagos is a monarch of many achievements. He rose to the pinnacle of his professional career, retiring as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police. The Oba is a fellow of the Nigerian Law School.

The Guild 10212 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: