Tinubu eulogies Afenifere leader on 95th birthday

The President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, has joined millions of Nigerians that eulogised the leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on his 95th birthday in the country.

Tinubu said that Adebanjo has contributed to progressive politics and good governance experienced across the country.

In a statement released on Monday, Tinubu noted with admiration Pa Adebanjo’s consistency over the years in fighting for good governance and social justice in Nigeria.

The President-elect particularly commended Pa Adebanjo for his leading role in the fight against military dictatorship, his pro-democracy struggles in NADECO and remarkable leadership within the Afenifere fold.

Tinubu said: “I congratulate Baba Ayo Adebanjo on attaining 95 in good health. Baba is one of the few remaining disciples of our late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Papa Adebanjo has remained consistent in sustaining the ideals of progressive good governance and social justice.

“I salute his courage over the years and the useful role he has played in ensuring that Nigeria remains a strong, united and prosperous country.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grant Baba more years so he can witness the dawn of a new era where the hopes of our people for a better, stronger, more secure and more prosperous Nigeria will not only be renewed but come to full realisation.

“I wish Baba Adebanjo good health, renewed strength and, above all, continued grace of God.”

