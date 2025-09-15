Tinubu ends annual leave amid FCT doctors’ industrial action

President Bola Tinubu has concluded plans to return to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, ending his vacation abroad where he closely monitored developments within the country.

Tinubu is expected back on Tuesday, September 16, to resume his duties, with a demanding schedule of national matters awaiting his attention.

The announcement of his return came less than 24 hours after doctors, under the umbrella of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), declared an indefinite strike that has paralyzed medical services across health facilities in the capital.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, it was revealed that Tinubu’s return to Abuja comes earlier than the 10-day working leave initially announced.

According to Onanuga, during his vacation, the President held a strategic private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace.

Both leaders, he stated, reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to resume official duties. The President departed for France on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday and was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom,” Onanuga stated.

“Last week in Paris, Tinubu met with President Macron at the Élysée Palace, where they discussed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration.

“Both leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability,” he added.