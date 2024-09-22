Tinubu empowers EFCC on fight against cybercrime

To remove Nigeria’s name from countries citizens engage in cyber crime and other organised crimes including transnational car thefts, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as other security and law enforcement agencies to totally go after individuals in possession of and trafficking into the country stolen vehicles.

Others listed to accompany EFCC in the fight were the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The president said that depriving transnational car criminals of proceeds from their illegal activities will reduce the remain the most effective tools for law enforcement agencies to cripple the crime within the country.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president directed the EFCC to build on the achievements recorded to further put an end to the criminals operations.

While acknowledging EFCC’s handover of 53 vehicles and $180,300 to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), on behalf of two Canadian citizens who were victims of cybercrimes perpetrated by Nigerian nationals, Tinubu commended the Commission for partnering with other agencies abroad to bring an end to the menace.

Tinubu, who stressed the administration’s commitment to tackling money laundering, cybercrime, and other financial crimes that could affect the country’s image, further directed all relevant agencies, particularly the anti-corruption agencies, to protect Nigeria’s economic and financial integrity from organised crime infiltration.

He also demanded that the value of seized and confiscated moveable assets be preserved for the state, society, and victims in line with existing legislation and international conventions.

The president strongly affirms, “Nigeria is not a destination for stolen vehicles and a haven for illicit wealth from foreign countries.