Tinubu edges out Atiku, Obi, others in Jigawa

By The Guild

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Jigawa State, North-west Nigeria.

Tinubu, who won with a margin of 34,803, edged out the People Democratic Party, (PDP) candidate, ATIKU Abubakar, and the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

The INEC resident electoral commissioner in the state, Prof. Muhammad Bashar, declared Tinubu as winner with 421,390 votes at the state collation cntre on Monday.

Bashar said he defeated the candidate of the People Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, who scored 386,587 votes.

The candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 98,234 votes while Peter Obi of Labour Party got 1, 889

