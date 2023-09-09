Tinubu earmarks over N500M palliatives for displaced Plateau residents

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has disclosed that plans have been concluded to disburse N1 million each families that were displaced following communal clashes that occurred in Mangu, Plateau State.

Tinubu noted that the money would assist them get over trauma they were subjected to including losing their property and relatives during the clashes.

She made this known when the Wives of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria paid her a congratulatory visit yesterday in her office at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady stated that the time of politicking in the Nation is over and time for the prospect seen by the founding fathers of the Nation to materialize.

According to her, women have a critical role in bringing healing to the Nation hence the Renewed Hope Initiative RHI reaching out to the displaced people of Mangu in Plateau State.

“Our colonial masters saw a prospect in Nigeria and that is why they brought all of us together. It is time for that prospect to materialize now”.

“When we build lives, we are actually building our nation. Politics is over. Every state we want to really affect. We want to go in there because it is our state. Nigeria belongs to all of us. So when we want to begin politics, everybody will go back to their own tents, but right now, Nigeria is more important. It is more important than any party or any political affiliation”.

Aside from that, Tinubu highlight some achievements of the Initiative within the first 100 days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

She explained that the administration has offerred scholarships to 43 Nigerian students in tertiary institutions, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training and empowerment to women within the FCT among others.

“We have so much work to do together. I expect you all to be available to assist with the work we have to do in Nigeria”.

“There is no gainsaying that families need a better life but how do we go about it? Turning lives around is very important”.

She urged the wives of the Ministers to continue to support their husbands and make them proud at all times.

In her remarks, the leader of the team and wife of the Minister for Petroleum Resources, Susan Lokpobiri, appealed to the First Lady to have their forum participate in the Renewed Hope Initiative RHI, through capacity utilization.

“We will continue to support your dreams for Nigeria and support Mr President in the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria”.

