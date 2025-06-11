Tinubu drops national broadcast, parade ahead national assembly visit

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled his previously scheduled nationwide broadcast and national parade for Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day anniversary celebration, and rather address a joint session of the National Assembly.

Aside from addressing the lawmakers, the president would be attending a public lecture on Democracy Day Celebration inside the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

This cancellation came barely 24 hours after the lawmakers announced that a bill was currently being prepared to limit the President’s inauguration to the national assembly complex rather than the usual jamboree that often result in wasting taxpayers’ money.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, who attributed the change to the president’s scheduled attendance at the National Assembly.

“Due to President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled attendance at the National Assembly Joint Session, the Presidential National Broadcast on June 12 has been cancelled. President Tinubu will deliver his address from the National Assembly,” Imohiosen stated.

Despite the cancellation of the broadcast, other planned activities for Democracy Day will proceed as scheduled, the official confirmed.

Additionally, an earlier notice sent to journalists disclosed that the traditional military parade, initially planned for June 12, has also been cancelled. However, no official reason was given for its removal from the program.

The revised lineup for the Democracy Day celebrations was outlined in a statement signed by Abdulhakeem Adeoye on behalf of the Director, Information & Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. It includes:

The theme for the public lecture is “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms.” The committee organising the event specified that the lecture would be covered exclusively by accredited State House correspondents.

President Tinubu’s decision to address the nation from the National Assembly instead of the traditional broadcast marks a shift in the observance of Democracy Day, as Nigerians anticipate his message on governance and national development.