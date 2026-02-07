Tinubu don’t need governor to win Rivers- Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that Rivers State is battle-ready to double the votes delivered to President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election in the forthcoming poll, saying the president does not need the governor’s endorsement to win the state.

Wike maintained that Rivers’ commitment to the reelection of Tinubu for a second term was genuine and not lip service or media propaganda as being widely reported.

The minister made the remarks while inaugurating Rivers Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ Secretariat on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

While stressing that Rivers is totally for Tinubu, he disclosed that the headquarters building houses the Majority FM 89.5, dedicated to the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ movement, a situation room, and office facilities.

Wike noted that “unity is strength,” adding that with the situation room and a radio station dedicated to the course, Rivers is only for Tinubu and is battle-ready for his reelection come 2027.

“I have said before that Rivers is a no-go area, and I want to say again that this state is totally for Tinubu.

“We have made sure that all the 23 local governments and zonal coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors are up and running, indicating that Rivers is a no-go area for other contenders,” the former Rivers governor said.

He commended the coordinator of Rivers Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Desmond Akawor, for his mobilisation drive to ensure massive support for Tinubu.

The former governor said Akawor had shown the capacity to mobilise the electorate by moving to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers to talk about Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

“It is evident that we don’t need a governor to mobilise. We have all it takes to succeed on our own.

“We have senators, national and state assembly members, council chairman, and party chairmen of All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have mobilised ourselves to make a commitment. If you say you are supporting somebody, there is no need for the person to bring his resources; you have to make commitments, and this is what our leaders have done,” he said.

The minister recalled that in 2023, Rivers’ electorate came out and voted for Tinubu without pressure from anybody, adding that they are currently enjoying the benefits of such support.

“When Mr President shows interest that he will run for a second term in 2027, we have no choice but to continue to support him, whether anybody likes it or not,” he said.

He asked Akawor to begin preparations for the inauguration of ward and unit coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, saying, “It is very important.”

He said that the inauguration of the secretariat and the vehicles was the first of its kind in the South-South region of the country.

Akawor commended the FCT minister for the purposeful leadership of the Rivers Renewed Hope Ambassadors.