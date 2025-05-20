Tinubu donates professional kits to Lagos nurses, midwives

Passionate on reducing maternal mortality rate in Nigeria, the Wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated professional medical kits to nurses and midwives in public hospitals to enhance healthcare service delivery across Lagos State.

The items comprising scrubs and Crocs were distributed to the nurses and midwives across the 300 healthcare facilities providing medical services to Lagosians.

The presentation ceremony, held on behalf of the First Lady of Nigeria, took place at the Banquet Hall of the Office of the First Lady, Alausa, Ikeja was attended yesterday by the wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Oluremi Hamzat, as well as top government officials, particularly from the State Ministry of Health.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who also serves as the Lagos State Coordinator for the Renewed Hope Initiative, handed the materials to the nurses, applauding Tinubu’s visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to improving maternal and child health outcomes nationwide.

“This presentation is more than a distribution of kits, it is a message that we acknowledge your dedication, celebrate your service, and stand with you in delivering quality healthcare,” she added.

Sanwo-Olu recalled that the RHI has already been launched in all geopolitical zones of the country, with Lagos State’s presentation following the recent South-West regional rollout in Akure, Ondo State, where 10,000 sets of scrubs and Crocs were distributed.

The kits were officially handed over to the beneficiaries through the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, as the wife of the governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment to advancing healthcare delivery and supporting frontline workers.

She commended the resilience and compassion of nurses and midwives, describing them as “pillars of strength” in the healthcare system. “Your service goes beyond duty, it is a calling,” she said, while assuring them of continued recognition and government support.

In her remarks, the wife of the Deputy Governor, Hamzat, lauded the Renewed Hope Initiative for its transformative impact, emphasizing the importance of equipping healthcare workers with essential tools to enhance maternal and child health.

She commended Tinubu for her compassionate leadership and called for a renewed commitment to service excellence, community engagement, and accountability in the healthcare sector, saying Quality healthcare must be a right for all, not a privilege.

Delivering the welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the First Lady of Nigeria for her tireless efforts in uplifting women, children, and vulnerable populations through RHI.

He described nurses and midwives as the “heartbeat of our healthcare system” and noted that presenting these kits was both a symbolic and practical gesture to support and empower them.

“Today, as we present professional kits to our nurses and midwives, we do more than equip them, we honor their sacrifices, recognize their contributions, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting their vital role in healthcare delivery,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Nursing Services at the LSPHCB, Olasumbo Oyesanya, described the event as a bold affirmation of appreciation and support for midwives, who she referred to as the “heart of the maternal healthcare system.”

She thanked Tinubu for the generous donation and applauded Dr. Sanwo-Olu for her unwavering advocacy and support.

According to her, the professional kits are more than uniforms and footwear, they are symbols of recognition, morale-boosting, and professional pride, especially for healthcare workers at the grassroots level across the state’s over 300 primary health centres.

Oyesanya encouraged midwives to wear the distributed kits with pride, reminding them that they are not alone.

“You are part of a mission and a promise to deliver life with dignity and excellence,” she concluded.

The event was graced by stakeholders in the health sector, officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), development partners, and members of the community.