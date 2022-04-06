Tinubu donates N50M to Kaduna train attack victims

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, has donated the sum of N50 million to the victims of Kaduna train attack

Tinubu said that the donation was to assist the victims of the attack get back to their formal self and provide other needs to relatives of those that died during the attacks>

According to him everybody should be concerned about the attacks going on in Kaduna state which have claimed hundreds of lives and properties in recent times.

He stated this during a visit to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to commiserate with the state government and people of the state over the recent train attack by terrorists locally known as bandits.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, was received by Governor El-Rufai and Senators Uba Sani and Suleiman Abdu-Kwari at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the Kaduna State seat of power.

Others on Tinubu’s entourage include the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

While describing the train attack as a national disaster, Tinub auded that killings by bandits were no longer acceptable and must stop.

Tinubu, who urged El-Rufai not to be deterred by the unfortunate incidents, but to continue delivering good governance which was reasons for his election in the state

He also appealed to well-to-do Nigerians to support the Kaduna state government in addressing the humanitarian crises created by bandits attacks.

In response, El-Rufai thanked Tinubu for showing solidarity with the people of Kaduna State over the recent attack by cancelling his 70th birthday colloquium in honour of those killed.

He also thanked Tinubu for his commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria, saying he is aware of Tinubu’s presidential ambition, adding that Nigeria is presently at a cross-road, and must take difficult decisions to get the right leaders.

