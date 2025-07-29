Tinubu donates N1bn to Benue residents after bandit attacks

The wife of the president, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N1 billion to the Benue State Government to support relief effort for victims of recent violent attacks by suspected herders that left many dead and several others displaced.

The donation, channelled through her NGO Renewed Hope Initiative, reflects her continued commitment to standing with Nigerians during times of distress and supporting states dealing with insecurity and humanitarian crises.

The First Lady made this announcement at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House during her condolence visit to the state, following the attack on Yelewata community in June, which claimed over 100 lives.

According to her, the donation is intended to help displaced families regain stability, return to their livelihoods, and build better lives.

“I am here today to condole with the Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia and the good people of the state.

“I am deeply saddened by the killings that have occurred in recent weeks in the state, especially in Yelwata and Dauda communities, which led to devastating casualties, and destruction of properties, homes and sources of livelihood.

She expressed deep sorrow over the transformation of the state—once known as a haven of peace—into a killing field and war zone, stressing that “this must stop.”

The First Lady noted that Benue State has made significant contributions to the nation’s development, particularly in the area of food security.

“As a mother, I urge you all to bury any grievances and go back to cordial and peaceful coexistence,” she said.

“When there are disagreements, dialogue and patience remain the best solutions rather than violence, the way of peace is the way of love and love is the greatest power on earth.

“On behalf of the governing council of RHI, we are making this donation of N1 billion to help displaced families get back on their feet, go back to earning a living, and have a better life,” Tinubu added.

According to the first lady, the donation is in line with the objective of the RHI, as contained in the motto: “Towards a Better Life for Families”.

Tinubu also pleaded with traditional and religious leaders, and other prominent leaders in the state, to assist the government in bringing peace back to the state.

In his response, Governor Hyacinth Alia expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her motherly care and unwavering support during one of Benue State’s most challenging periods.

Alia noted that the people of Benue were deeply moved by her thoughtfulness, kindness, and generosity.

The governor added that her visit, along with the donation of ₦1 billion to victims of violence, was a powerful reflection of her compassion, maternal concern, and dedication to national unity.

According to him, Benue currently hosts over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across official camps and host communities.

He highlighted that recent attacks have resulted in the establishment of new IDP camps, including one at the International Market in Makurdi, which shelters more than 3,160 people, primarily women and children, and another at NKST Primary School in Naka, where 18,592 individuals are seeking refuge under dire conditions.

Alia emphasized that while attention has been focused on Yelewata, the recent killings following the Yelewata incident in Naka have precipitated an even greater humanitarian crisis that requires urgent global attention and support.

He called on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as well-meaning individuals and organizations, to visit Naka and provide assistance, stressing, “We cannot do this alone as a state.”