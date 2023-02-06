Tinubu donates N100M to 40 Katsina slain vigilantes’ families

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with families of the 40 vigilantes slain by bandits in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, donating N100 million to the deceased security men’s families.

Tinubu said that the fund was to assist families of the slain vigilantes who were working hard with the military to ensure that the country remains peaceful for businesses to thrive across the state.

He announced the donation during a special meeting with the Islamic religious leaders from Katsina state at the State House, a meeting convened by the governor, Aminu Masari.

At the meeting where the clerics promised to support him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC flagbearer described their gesture as one that he would not take for granted.

Commending Masari for the opportunity to meet the cleric, Tinubu said assured the governor and the clerics that he would continue to keep the faith in Islam and the entire Nigerian people.

Masari, meanwhile, described Tinubu as a person who is passionate about the North since the time of the late Shehu Musa Yaradua.

He added that he is a good man who did good things when he was the governor of Lagos state and the state is still walking in his footsteps.

The governor asked the scholars to endorse Tinubu as the president of Nigeria to bring about development and prosperity to the country.

Earlier, The clerics expressed satisfaction with the Tinubu-Kashim Shattima candidacy, stressing that they would bring progress to Islam and the country of Nigeria.

According to them, they have decided to join forces to help the candidate achieve his dream of becoming the president of Nigeria.

A head of the Tijjaniya sect, Hadi Balarabe, who wished Tinubu success during the 2023 election, assured their full support on behalf of the religious group.

