Tinubu donates ambulance to Ondo Bayelsa, seven others

As part of a broader initiative to improve living conditions in the Niger Delta , Wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu has donated 11 fully equipped ambulances to enhance healthcare delivery and emergency response in the Niger Delta region.

Each of the nine NDDC states; Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Imo, Abia, and Ondo, will receive one ambulance, with Bayelsa and Delta each allocated two.

The initiative also includes the supply of personal protective equipment to health facilities across the region.

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of a health insurance scheme for vulnerable groups and the commissioning of a cottage hospital in Otuasega, Bayelsa State which marked the flag-off of the NDDC’s 2025 free medical outreach, the First Lady reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved communities, emphasizing the Renewed Hope Agenda’s focus on education, health, and social investment.

She also highlighted ongoing collaborations between the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which include educational support, stipends for interns, and infrastructure projects.

She said, “These initiatives aim to build a healthier, more educated and empowered populace.”

The first lady also detailed the scope of the NDDC-RHI partnership, which began in 2024.

She noted, “The NDDC/RHI collaboration began in 2024 to provide further support in critical areas of development by empowering communities and improving the quality of lives in the Niger Delta region.”

The collaboration has already delivered over 45,000 preloaded educational tablets and textbooks to students in primary and secondary schools across urban and rural NDDC states.

Organized by the NDDC in partnership with RHI, the commssioning also featured the donation of medical equipment to health facilities.

Tinubu said, “Today, the medical outreach programme, which I was told is conducted quarterly, is aimed at delivering special health services directly to the communities.”

She also added that the programme will address maternal and child health concerns and raise awareness about preventive care.

Additional support includes a NDDC/RHI internship scheme disbursing N50,000 monthly stipends to 500 beneficiaries across the nine states for one year.

NDDC Managing Director Chief Samuel Ogbuku emphasized that the partnership with RHI is focused on delivering development in health, education, and social services, while Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri praised the Federal Government for projects like road infrastructure linking coastal communities.