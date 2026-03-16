Tinubu distributes houses, honours certificate to D’Tigres

President Bola Tinubu has given out promised houses, national honours to the team and officials of the Nigerian female basketball team following their triumph at the the 2025 African Basketballl Championship.

The recipients received the property title documents as well as certificates for national documents in a commendation act by Tinubu who lauded the team’s spirit and hard work urging other of the county’s sporting teams to emulate the act.

During the presentation held on Monday in Lyon, France, venue for the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament, the National Sports Commission Chairman, Shehu Dikko, said that the gesture demonstrated the administration’s commitment to rewarding excellence and fulfilling promises made to Nigerian athletes promptly.

Dikko noted that unlike in the past when such promises lingered, the current government had shown readiness to honour its commitments without delay to restore confidence in Nigerian sports and to prove that sports can transform lives and livelihoods.

“President appreciates the team for consistently placing Nigeria on the global map through dedication, patriotism, and resilience.

“The cash rewards earlier promised by the President were at the final stage and would soon be paid into their accounts.”

The Director-General of the Commission, Bukola Olopade, said that the houses allocated to them in Abuja as well as other items given out were Tinubu’s approach to redefine sports development in Nigeria in line with global standards, where athletes are properly rewarded..

Also at the ceremony was the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, who thanked Tinubu for prioritising athletes’ welfare and setting a lasting legacy for Nigerian sports.

Head coach of the team, Rena Wakama, expressed gratitude to the President for the support, assuring Nigerians that the team would continue to make the country proud.

Team captain Amy Okonkwo also thanked the President on behalf of the players, pledging that the team’s commitment to national success would remain unwavering.