Tinubu didn’t address our demands during broadcast- Lagos hunger protesters

Apparently not satisfied with President Bola Tinubu’s response to their demands, youths agitating for better economic policies and programs have returned to Lagos protest ground, stating that their demands haven’t being met.

The protesters said the President has not addressed core issues raised by them despite touching on efforts made by his administration to ensure better standards of living.

Some of the protesters’ demands include the restoration of petrol subsidies and the forex regime. They also want the government to address food shortages, unemployment, and the wasteful spending of those in power. Other demands are a reduction of the President’s cabinet and general cost of governance, immediate reforms of the electoral umpire INEC and anti-graft agency EFCC with renewed vigour in the fight against corrupt politicians.

A small group of protesters with the tag #EndBadGovernance movement gathered around the Gani Fawehinmi Park on Sunday morning, chanting solidarity songs, shortly after President Bola Tinubu’s address to the nation.

Policemen and other security agencies were still on the ground at the park, to ensure strict adherence to law and order.

The police barred the protesters from holding a procession beyond the designated ground at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota.

The protesters complied without argument and returned to the designated point.

Tinubu, in a broadcast earlier on Sunday, urged the youths to suspend the #EndBadGovernance protests and embrace dialogue.

He assured them that his administration is focused on good governance despite the socio-economic challenges confronting Africa’s most populous nation.

He said the removal of subsidy on petrol was a painful but necessary decision he took for economic reforms.