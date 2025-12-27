Tinubu describes Eyo as tool for tourism, economic development

President Bola Tinubu has described the Eyo Festival as a powerful platform for promoting tourism, stimulating economic development, and projecting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the global stage.

He said the centuries-old cultural festival not only attracts thousands of local and international tourists to Lagos but also plays a vital role in preserving Nigeria’s cultural identity while contributing meaningfully to national economic growth.

According to Tinubu, the timing of the festival is significant as it coincides with Detty December, a period when Lagos attracts thousands of Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign visitors.

The President noted that the spectacle of white-robed Eyo masquerades parading the streets in honour of distinguished Lagosians projects a strong cultural identity and sends a clear message to the world about Nigeria’s heritage, values, and tourism potential.

“It is a reminder that our culture and traditions hold great tourism potential. Indeed, our cultural assets can serve as valuable resources for destination promotion,” he stated.

Tinubu made the remarks at the 2025 Adamu Orisha Play (Eyo Festival), held on Saturday at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, in honour of his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, and former Lagos State governors, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Michael Otedola.

Speaking on the significance of the honourees, Tinubu said the 2025 Eyo Festival holds deep personal meaning for him, noting that the individuals being celebrated were Lagosians who played pivotal roles in shaping the path to the state’s greatness.



He emphasised that they were most deserving of the posthumous honour and commemorative recognition, describing them as leaders and builders whose visionary leadership, influence, and dedication to public service helped position Lagos State on both national and international stages.

“This festival is more than a celebration. It reflects the rich culture and beliefs of the people of Lagos and underscores the cultural richness of our dear country, Nigeria.

“I congratulate the people and government of Lagos State, as well as the traditional institutions in the state, especially the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on the success of the 2025 Eyo Festival.

“I thank Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and the State Executive Council, on behalf of the Johnson, Jakande, and Otedola families, for this remarkable honour. I am especially grateful for the honour bestowed on my late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji,” he added.

Speaking at the festival, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the President, noting that many of the achievements being celebrated today have their roots in the vision and developmental roadmap laid by him.

“We will continue to recognise and honour him. As a leader, he has made followership easy and exciting. His welfarist policies and people-centric programmes are rapidly transforming our country, Nigeria,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu emphasised that the Eyo Festival represents a unique and enduring cultural heritage of Lagos, describing it as a powerful expression of the identity, history, and values of the Lagos people.

He explained that the regal Eyo performance is the highest form of traditional honour in the state, reserved for illustrious sons and daughters of Lagos, as well as other distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the state’s growth and development.

According to the governor, the festival also serves as a platform for commemorating important historical milestones and preserving the cultural legacy of Lagos for future generations.

“Beyond this, the Eyo Festival is a colourful celebration that reflects the style, panache, creativity, and productivity at the core of our collective character in Lagos.

“In fact, the festival is a delightful spectacle, art in motion. It is soul-lifting and unreservedly entertaining,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The governor also praised the achievements and lasting contributions of the honourees, late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson (rtd.); and Alhaji Lateef Jakande, describing them as icons whose legacies helped shape modern Lagos.

He congratulated their families on the well-deserved recognition and urged their children and descendants to uphold and continue the tradition of excellence, service, and greatness for which their families are widely respected.