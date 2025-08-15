Tinubu departs Aso Villa for Japan, Brazil

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for a two-nation official visit to Japan and Brazil, with a brief stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tinubu’s aircraft took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport with several senior government officials present to see him off, including Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and Minister of Finance Wale Edun.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the President will begin his visit in Yokohama, Japan, where he is scheduled to attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) from August 20 to 22.

The conference with the theme: “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” will focus on accelerating Africa’s economic transformation through private investment, innovation, and stronger institutions.

The President is scheduled to attend plenary sessions, hold bilateral talks with world leaders, and engage Japanese business executives, including companies with existing or potential investments in Nigeria.

From Japan, he will proceed to Brazil for a state visit from August 24 to 25 at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

His engagements will include bilateral discussions with his host, participation in a Nigeria–Brazil Business Forum, and the signing of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding aimed at deepening economic cooperation.

The President is accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers and senior aides, who will join him in exploring new trade and investment opportunities in both countries.

TICAD, launched in 1993 by the Japanese government, is co-hosted by the United Nations, the UN Development Programme, the African Union Commission, and the World Bank.

Held every three years, it alternates between Japan and African host countries. The last edition was in Tunisia in 2022.