Tinubu departs Abuja for U.K, targets improve trade, others

President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi will depart Abuja on Tuesday, March 17, for a state visit to the United Kingdom, where he is expected to pursue stronger trade ties and broader bilateral cooperation with the British government.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will welcome the President and First Lady at Windsor Castle from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19.

The visit marks the first time in 37 years that a Nigerian leader will undertake a state visit to the United Kingdom and the first to be hosted by the British monarch at Windsor Castle.

According to a statement by the President’s Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, the purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and explore collaboration on issues such as immigration, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

“While at Windsor Castle, Their Majesties will invite the President and the First Lady to view a special exhibition of items from the Royal Collection related to Nigeria,” Onanuga said.

“Later, the King and the President will hold private discussions and meet with organisations engaged in interfaith dialogue, both nationally and internationally. The Royal Family will also host a State Banquet in honour of the Nigerian guests,” he added.

Onanuga confirmed that President Tinubu will hold a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, which will expand engagement between senior officials of both countries.

The meeting will culminate in the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding and agreements covering trade, investment, defence, and cultural cooperation.

The President will also witness the signing of a £746 million financing deal between the UK Export Finance (UKEF) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) alongside the Federal Ministry of Finance.

According to Onanuga, the deal will support the refurbishment of two of Nigeria’s major maritime infrastructures: the Lagos Port Complex (Apapa Quays) and the Tin Can Island Port Complex.

Tinubu will be the guest of honour at the Nigerian Modernism exhibition, showcasing modern Nigerian arts and culture, and will attend a reception with Nigerian and British business leaders and members of the diaspora community.

Members of the President’s entourage include Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Attorney General and Minister of Justice Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN; Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake; Minister of Information and National Orientation Idris Mohammed; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

Others are Minister of Culture and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani; Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa (rtd); National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.