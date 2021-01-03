Tinubu denies testing COVID-19 positive, other travelling reports

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has refuted claims that he tested positive to coronavirus, saying he is in good health and great shape.

The former Lagos State governor explained that contrary to reports making rounds, he had been certified free of the virus numerous times and that he has been adhering to all safety protocols, including use of facemask both in public and private gatherings.

Tinubu, through a statement by his media office on Sunday, said that the reports remains handiwork of mischief makers bent on using his name to gain public relevance thereby misinforming Nigerians, particularly the people of Lagos.

He said that though he had travelled outside the country, he was in London resting as against reports that he on holiday in France.

“That’s a lie from the pit of hell, he is not positive. Asiwaju is very okay. He is very fine and not sick. He does not have COVID-19. If you must know, we have done COVID-19 test 15 times, each time he felt we had travelled and mingled with many people and could be vulnerable even though he always wore his face mask, but he has been certified negative 15 times. Yes he is abroad. Not in France, but in London resting. So you can see the falsity in that information you talked about,” the terse statement said.