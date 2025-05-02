Tinubu denies NANS president’s bribery, abduction claims

President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, has denied bribing the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) president, Atiku Isha to promote his father for the 2027 presidential election.

Seyi also denied abducting Isha or sending thugs to harm him, insisting he had no involvement in the alleged scheme to promote Tinubu for the upcoming poll.

Tinubu’s son, in a post made on his official page, described the NANS president’s allegation as a deliberate and malicious attempt to tarnish my reputation and defame his character.

According to Seyi, he had never interacted with Isah in any capacity, whether in Lagos or any other location, nor had he participated in any discussions or meetings with him.

“Wow.. how can someone lie with so much confidence…?? Wow, wow… an attempt to defame my character. May God be with you, Comrade Atiku Isah.

“I have never held a meeting to discuss any subject matter with Comrade Isah in Lagos or anywhere else in the world. I have never knowingly met him before. Neither did I visit any location with thugs,” he added.

The response came in light of Isah’s allegations during a press conference on Wednesday, in which he accused Seyi and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, of offering him a N100 million bribe in Lagos to promote the president.

“I was abducted on the 15th of April. I was stripped naked, beaten seriously in collaboration with the MD of NTA… I did that to gain my freedom, but immediately, I released a press statement that I was forced under duress. Because I was naked, I was beaten. They claimed they would share the video,” he said.

Isah further alleged that certain individuals had threatened to cover up any repercussions, even implying that his life could be taken without facing any consequences.

“They told me that nothing would happen if they shared the video, and even if they killed me, Seyi Tinubu would order a cover-up. Ladoja, who was involved, said he would instruct the Inspector General of Police to cover it up and that if the police didn’t comply, he would go,” Isah added.

“I made it clear that even if I am shot, I will still come to this hall. The inauguration proceeded, and I was announced as president. I want Nigerians to know what has happened and that we will not give up. Seyi Tinubu can do anything he wants, but we are determined,” he concluded.