Tinubu demands sanction against Libya over Super Eagles’ ordeal

President Bola Tinubu has requested that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sanctions the Libyan football federation over their poor treatment of the Nigerian national male football team, Super Eagles, after their arrival to the country.

The president said that the Disciplinary Board of CAF to conduct a thorough investigation and recommend appropriate sanctions against Libya.

Meanwhile, the president has welcomed the safe return of the senior national football team to the country after their ordeal in Libya, saying he was “deeply moved by the inhuman treatment endured by the Super Eagles”.

The President disclosed this through a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu stated that he expected the disciplinary board of CAF to “conduct a thorough investigation and recommend appropriate action against those who wilfully violated the organisation’s statutes and regulations.”

“The President commended the proactive coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development in addressing the unfortunate episode and ensuring the safe return of our players,” he added.

He, meanwhile, applauded the players for keeping their spirit alive despite the excruciating ordeal in Libya.

Tinubu recognised football’s unifying power in bringing nations and people together and viewed the treatment of our citizens as unsportsmanlike and inhumane, a stark contrast to the spirit of the game.

The Super Eagles had arrived in Libya for the return leg of the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers after defeating the Libyan senior team 1-0 in Akwa Ibom on Friday.

The team’s flight, which was initially bound for Benghazi, was diverted to Al Abraq International Airport, a remote location used for religious pilgrimages.

However, upon landing, the players and staff, were left stranded at the airport without food, water or transportation for hours.

The experience at the hands of the Libyan authorities prompted the Nigerian Football Federation to withdraw the Super Eagles from the scheduled match on Tuesday.