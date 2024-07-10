28.2 C
Tinubu declares support for Pinnick ahead FIFA election

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
8

President Bola Tinubu has expressed strong support for Nigeria bid for re-election into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Council.

Nigeria’s representative, Amaju Pinnick, is seeking re-election into the council, after his first term at the council.

The FIFA Council is the principal decision-making organ of the organization in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.

The Council comprises 37 members elected by the FIFA Congress for a renewable term of four years.

Pinnick, two-term President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), was elected into the Council in March 2021 – the third Nigerian after the late Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr. Amos Adamu.

Pinnick is seeking re-election into the Council, and President Tinubu supports the bid for Nigeria to retain its seat in the Council.

