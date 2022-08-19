Tinubu debunks presidential campaign committee list in circulation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, has debunked reports circulating publicly on the appointment of his campaign council members’ list and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

Tinubu said that the authentic list would be made public at the appropriate hour and that what was been circulated on different social media platforms did not emanate from him and was not authorized as well as remains unofficial

The presidential candidate, in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, stressed that the authentic list would be made public soon.

He noted that the leadership of the party and himself would formally unveil the campaign council in due time and ensure that the list is filled with people that could assist in canvassing for votes.

The Lagos State former governor noted that the party’s leadership understands the interest of the public in the APC and its presidential candidate for next year’s election.

He urged the media to exercise more restraint before disseminating information, in order not to send fake news through its channel of communication

According to him, the various directorates of the campaign structure are still being put together in consultation with the APC Governors and other party stakeholders.

