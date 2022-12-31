Tinubu debunks meeting G-5 governors abroad ahead 2023 poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC( presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has debunked reports linking him with a meeting between the aggrieved five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors popularly called G-5 and him, describing the report as unsubstantiated and with evil intentioned.’

Tinubu said that the report of his meeting with Wike figment of the writer’s imagination, urging members of the ruling party to ignore such reports.

There had been media reports of Tinubu’s purported marathon meeting with the PDP governors in London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday.

He was said to have met with Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue), an allegation the Rivers State governor denied on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on New Year’s eve by his media officer, Tunde Rahman, insisted that he was entitled to meet any politician or political stakeholders of his choice, the former Lagos State governor further warned those peddling the rumours to desist forthwith.

According to the statement, “As usual with him when the year is coming to an end to take time off his busy schedules, take a little rest and proceed to Saudi Arabia to observe Umrah (Lesser Hajj), Tinubu was in London during the week en route Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“While in the United Kingdom, Tinubu noted some articles in some national newspapers in Nigeria, alleging a secret meeting was held in London between him and the G-5 governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“These reports, to say the least, are not only in bad faith but also evil intentioned. They were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors.

“The Presidential Standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, HE Asiwaju Tinubu, is neither bothered by these articles nor by their sponsors who are well known. He is resolutely focused on his campaign objectives which are geared towards achieving victory in the upcoming presidential election in order to deliver the APC’s Action Plan aimed at giving Renewed Hope to our people in all facets of their lives.

“But we must point out that the APC candidate is entitled to meeting any political actor or stakeholder that is important to his campaign and plans for the country and that desires to engage with him.

“The truth with respect to his present itinerary is as follows, Tinubu came to London on Boxing Day Monday, December 26, 2022, to spend a few days preparing for his trip to Saudi Arabia. After spending some time in London, he has now proceeded to Mecca where he is at present observing Umrah.

“He is scheduled to return to the country within the next two days to continue with the campaign. We would like to use this opportunity to advise those writing unsubstantiated articles and peddling rumours about him to desist forthwith.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

