Tinubu cuts short Saudi stay for Alaafin’s burial, other rites

The frontline presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has cut short his stay in Saudi Arabia, where he had gone to perform Umrah, the lesser hajj, in other to attend the eight days fidau prayer for the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and other important state matters.

Tinubu, as learnt, would be attending the prayer session for the Oyo monarch, as part of the activities to commiserate with family of the deceased traditional ruler as well as the state governor, Seyi Makinde, over the passing on of Alaafin.

The APC national leader, sources said, returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday in other not to miss the rites for Alaafin, a monarch, which he described as a democrat due to his contribution to ending military rule in Nigeria.

He was welcomed on arrival by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who presented to him, his presidential nomination form and Expression of Interest form that was picked for him at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke.

Faleke, who also picked presidential Expression of Interest and Nominations forms for APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was accompanied by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and hundreds of members of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to the party’s secretariat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

