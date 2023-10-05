Tinubu: Courage under persistent fire

As a victim of well scripted sponsored false propaganda, I can tell you that Nigeria is filled with very wicked and evil people who can do any thing to bring a great man down .Do not believe everything you hear ,watch or read in the social media . Nigerian Politicians have people they pay millions to generate fake news . Nigeria is a complex country made up some intellectual felons , who churn out lies and make them look like truth and make the truth look like defence .A shameless bunch of state barons , who have held this country in its jugular for decades, milking this country dry of its massive resources.

Unable to stop President Tinubu at the elections with false narratives , including David Hudeyin’s farcical theatre of the absurd that ended up being a like a Hollywood blockbuster that is a figment of infantile imagination of the person who is the brain child of gibberish,called documentary, these State barons have unleashed a novelty , to wit: Transnational Litigations that are made to embarrass and Intimidate the President of Nigeria.As God will have it , their case is akin to the Greek Voyager-“King Ulysses”.They have come home with nothing .The Chicago State University has released the credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but contrary to the expectations of his detractors, the credentials released by the Chicago State University, authenticated the ones submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, their celebrated David Hundeyin is a criminal who was recently chased out of Oxford University for Serious FRAUD including conspiracy and obtaining by false pretenses!

American former President Al Gore , was brought up in a presidential way .His parents guided him through the thorny path of life and he rose to the top echelon of the American Political Establishment.

Al Gore was Vice President of the United States. He was Vice President to Bill Clinton and narrowly lost the American Presidency to George W. Bush II. Just like Al Gore , George W. Bush II came prepared and planned for the job.

The Presidency is not a personality, it is an Institution. It requires a whole lot of circumspection and preparation. Accidental Presidency is always a disaster. Consistency of purpose is the hallmark of a great leader and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been consistent in the AD-AC-ACN-APC Party Structure since 1999 till date. He has never decamped to another political party, instead he has built a party from winning just one State -Lagos State, to winning Nigeria in the Presidential Elections won by President Mohammedu Buhari and also doing same in his presidential election

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an unusual character. He is a man of uncommon candour and profound courage. He was on the campaign trail consistently for about two years preceding his election as President, but his detractors lie that he is not strong. They accuse him of almost every thing in the world, except that he did not take their wives. I have always found people who are vilified unnecessarily fascinating. There must be some thing very special about them that makes people vilify them. Roses are found among thorns.President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says it is his turn, people quiver, your Pastor in Church tells you it is your turn, you shout in ecstacy, Hallelujah.When a man affirms his belief and conviction, there is nothing odd.Some Nigerians are either hypocrites , or sentiments have be-clouded their sense of reasoning on this point .

The world listens to a person that knows what he is saying and makes way for a person that knows where he is going. President Tinubu has ran a consistent campaign, building bridges across rivers and oases across deserts. He is a charismatic and visionary leader. A detribalised leader who abhors tribal diatribes. A Muslim married to a Christian, the last question he will ask you is “What tribe are you?” He is only interested in your talents and ingenuity.

I judge a man not by what he says, but by what he does. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven himself to be a transformational leader, when he was Governor of Lagos State. His in-roads in Lagos is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf. His penchant for due process, made him have a running battle with the then President Olusegun Obasanjo over Local Government Funds and you know what? He defeated Obasanjo at the Supreme Court.

I am sure Bruce Willis had President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR in mind , when he did the Hollywood Blockbuster The Last Man Standing; because that is exactly who President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is. From Lagos State, Asiwaju made the then AD and later AC to win all South Western States in Nigeria, from where he Against The Run of Play, if I may borrow Olusegun Adeniyi’s words, joined President Mohammedu Buhari, with the APC to defeat Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a sitting President. Today President Bola Tinubu is not just President of Nigeria, but he is the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (, ECOWAS), playing a leading role in global affairs .

Let us avoid Intellectual terrorism. Let us have an analytical conclave, where we dwell on truth and not doubtful pedagogy.People who give unverified statistics should show evidence of the existence of such grandiose figures. Telling Nigerians an over used cliche “Go and Verify”, when none of the figures have been verified to be true, smacks of cheap demagogy and a play on the emotions of our people.

H E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, is a fatalist-a firm believer in fate and what it brings. Our fate is in the stars . Against all odds , he emerged as the President and Commander-In-Chief of the armed and unarmed forces.Despite the Millions of dollars spent by his transducers to cast slur on his credentials at Chicago State University (CSU).H.E. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu came out unscathed , with the credentials issued by the University authenticating the one he has used all these while for his elections .

For President Bola Ahmed , every thing they do to bring him down takes him to another level.I will advise those fighting the President to set up a foundation to help the poor and needy and put the billions of Naira , they have set aside for the venture there.Senator John McCain was never President of the United States , but you have the Senator John McCain Foundation.We have the General T.Y. Danjuma Foundation.To rule Nigeria is not by force .You can as well do that in another life . Nigeria will be great again .

Douglas Ogbankwa Esq.,@doudouglasogbankwa@gmail.com, is a Nigerian Lawyer, Writer and Policy Analyst,who is founder of “the Intellectual Hub”.

