Tinubu congratulates UK’s new PM, promises to strengthen bilateral ties

President Tinubu has extended his warm greetings to Keir Starmer as the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), promising to strengthen bilateral ties with the country.

Tinubu said that his administration would be fostering bilateral ties with the UK to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institution, and foster safer as well as prosperous future for both nations.

The president stated this on Friday through a statement released by his media aide while congratulating the new Prime Minister and the country for a successful conduct of election.

Tinubu said: “I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the victory of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom general election.”

He complimented the UK Labour Party on its ability to reform, mobilize, and position itself for victory after 14years, attributing it to Starmer’s leadership qualities.

“As a former leader of the opposition in Nigeria, I specially note the determination and courage that the Prime Minister demonstrated throughout his years in the opposition and as the leader of the Labour Party,” he added.

Tinubu also applauded the citizens and government of the UK for consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to democratic values and practices over a long period, and serving as an inspiration to others.

“I also congratulate the citizens and the government of the United Kingdom for being an abiding model of democracy,” he commended.

Additionally, he hoped for future collaboration with the UK government, stating his motive to strengthen the relations between Nigeria and the UK, particularly in areas of democratic institution building, and fostering a safer and more prosperous future for both nations.

“I look forward to deepening relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in mutual areas of interest and in strengthening democratic institutions, as well as in building a safer and more prosperous future for the people of both countries,” he said.