Tinubu congratulates Trump, promises strong bilateral ties, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President Of the United States, promising to sustain existing bilateral ties between both countries.



Tinubu said that the victory of the former president at the poll further proved the citizens believed in his ideology and ability to address their challenges.



The president’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday.



He noted that Trump’s victory will help in strengthening the bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United States.



According to the statement, “President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt congratulations to President Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States of America.



“President Tinubu looks forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.



“Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens.



“Trump’s victory reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership. He congratulates them on their commitment to democracy.



“President Tinubu believes that, given President Trump’s experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th president will usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States”.