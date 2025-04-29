Tinubu congratulates Canada’s new PM, Pledges bilateral ties

President Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Mark Carney on his election as the new Prime Minister of Canada, expressing optimism about strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The President emphasized that his administration is committed to fostering closer ties with Canada, particularly in key areas such as education, climate change, and migration.

Describing Carney’s victory as a hard-fought triumph at a pivotal moment in Canada’s history, Tinubu noted the significance of the occasion for both countries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s eagerness to build a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with the new Canadian government.

According to the statement, “President Tinubu congratulates Mr. Mark Joseph Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory and his emergence as Prime Minister, noting the importance of capable leadership in these times,” the statement read.

“Carney, an accomplished economist, previously served as Governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 and the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020.

“The President hopes that Carney’s banking and governance experience will guide the country at this crucial moment in its history,” the Statement read.

“I look forward to establishing a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with Prime Minister Carney’s government, building on the goodwill and cooperation established under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” Tinubu stated through his media aide, Onanuga.