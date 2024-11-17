Tinubu confers national honour on Indian PM amid state visit

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, as a recognition of the country support for Nigeria’s development.

He said that the award was bestowed on the Indian leader to signify the country’s appreciation and commitment to the Nigerian-Indian partnership.

Tinubu announced the award during the Nigeria/India Bilateral meeting at the State House, Abuja on Sunday.

“I will confer on you today, the Prime Minister of India, Nigeria’s National Honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. This is to signify Nigerian appreciation and commitment to India as a partner.

“You stood side by side with Nigeria on many fronts for many decades. Yes, democracy is a court of essential yield you’ve navigated through Indian sectors, and also ensure joint collaboration to maintain and strengthen our relationship”.