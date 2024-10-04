Tinubu confers GCON on Abbas after lawmakers reject previous title

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the nation’s second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, barely 24 hours after his colleagues faulted the title earlier conferred on him.

As gathered, Tinubu was persuaded by the House of Representatives position and decided to remedy the historical error and oversight made during the Independent National broadcast.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, the president noted that the request to ensure peace.

According to the statement, “In his 64th Independence Anniversary Speech on 1 October, President Tinubu conferred the Commander of the Federal Republic( CFR) on the speaker and the deputy senate president.

“This development led to a debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, calling on the President to confer a higher honour on the Speaker.

“Thus, he has decided to upgrade the Speaker to GCON from CFR, in accordance with the National Order of Precedence.

“The speaker, the Senate President, other principal officers of the National Assembly and the Chief Justice of Nigeria will be formally decorated with their new honours later”.