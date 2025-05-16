Tinubu completes 90% palliative road projects- Umahi

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has completed 90 per cent of the 260 palliative road projects initiated across the country to ease transportation challenges and improve road infrastructure nationwide.

According to the government, the entire roadwork initiative cost N208 billion, with only three projects left to be delivered—representing the remaining 10 per cent yet to be completed.

In addition to the 260 palliative projects, the government disclosed that another set of 19 road projects awarded across the country have been completed and commissioned since May 29, 2024.

Among the 19 completed roadworks is the Yakassi project in Kano State, a 34-kilometre road valued at N17 billion, and the Hadejia project, also in Kano, which covered 105 kilometres and cost N84 billion, both forming part of the administration’s efforts to improve access and mobility in northern Nigeria.

In the South-West, completed projects include Section One of the Dangote Tax Credit Scheme, which features a concrete road linking the Lekki Deep Sea Port through Lagos State, as well as the extension of the Third Mainland Bridge—now equipped with CCTV cameras to monitor activities along the corridor up to Falomo, further strengthening security and road management in the area.

Another completed project is the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which spans 84 kilometres, was inherited by the current administration, and reportedly cost about N201 billion. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed these developments during the 2025 Ministerial Briefing held to mark President Tinubu’s two years in office, noting that several additional road projects were also completed in the South-East.

“If you go to the South-South, we have the Section One of the East-West Road, which is running from Port Harcourt going to Bayelsa, and that was completed by Julius Berger under our administration. We are also working on Section Two, which is between Ahoada and Kaiama, that is ongoing,” Umahi said.

“In the South-East, we have completed the Artisan Bridge. The two bridges fell when the President came on board and directed that we work on it. It was 25 metres span by three, which is 75 metres, and the project cost about N5.9 billion,” he added.

“Let me announce that Mr. President has directed immediate action on 260 projects. Some of these projects are as big as N10 billion, but the total is about 260. Those projects have been completed up to 99 per cent, just about two or three that are still outstanding,” Umahi stated.

Speaking further, the minister affirmed that the Tinubu administration remains committed to completing its 64 new road projects and four legacy projects distributed across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He stressed that the road and bridge sector plays a critical role in driving economic growth and increasing the nation’s gross domestic product, hence the Federal Government’s resolve to continue prioritizing infrastructure as a pillar of national development.