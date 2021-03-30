Tinubu clarifies position on 50M youth recruitment into army, police

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has clarified that there was a mix up on the number of youths he recommended to Federal Government for employment into the Nigerian Army and Police to boost security and create employment across the country.

Tinubu explained that contrary to the 50 million youths he mentioned during his 12th colloquium, the figure intended for recommendation was 5 million youths to reduce the unemployment rate, including 50,000 into Police, Army, other security agencies in the country.

The APC national leader canvassed during the event that there was an urgent need for the apex government combine employment and national security policy by the recruitment of five million youths in all aspects of nation-building, ranging from infrastructure development to agricultural modernisation.

The Lagos former governor added that the clarification was to set the records straight and clear the air on whatever the intention behind the recommendations made on his birthday.

Tinubu’s clarification came barely 24 hours after he addressed physical and virtual guests including President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and several governors at the event held in Kano State to mark his 69th birthday celebration.

Through a statement released on Tuesday, his media aide, Tunde Rahman, cleared the air on the Lagos former governor stance on solution to the country’s challenges.

Rahman said: “He (Tinubu) believes that the more job opportunities are presented to our youths, the less some of them will be tempted into illegal and dangerous activities.

“As part of this overall approach, he believes that eligible youth should be recruited into the armed forces, police, and other security agencies to augment the functional capacity of our security apparatus thus ensuring the better security and safety of our people.

“Asiwaju seeks the expansion of security personnel by 50,000 for the armed forces, not the N50 million that was mentioned in error. It was an accidental verbal mistake of which we all commit from time to time, especially when reciting a series of large numerical figures.

“He did not mean N50 million, which is almost a quarter of our total population. The crucial matter is that Asiwaju rightly observed that such strong recruitment would serve the twin-purpose of helping to tackle unemployment while at the same time enhancing the security of every Nigerian.

“Please forgive any confusion due to this innocent error. The most vital thing is that he set forth a wise and timely approach that would help us face two of today’s stiffest challenges.

“It is in the spirit that we hope you view and assess his proposal. For it seeks to provide a way for more youths to participate in building a greater, safer and more prosperous country.”