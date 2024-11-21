Tinubu charges African Military men on eradicating terrorism

President Bola Tinubu has called on African military forces to unite and strengthen their efforts in eradicating terrorism and other related security threats across the continent.

The president, who highlighted the urgency of prioritizing cross-border collaboration, noted that a united military effort is crucial for protecting Africa’s unity and ensuring long-term peace and development.



Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made this appeal yesterday, during the opening ceremony of the Africa Military Games at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.



He said, “Our collective safety and the well-being of our people demand that we stand together, shoulder to shoulder, as one united Africa”



“The security challenges we face cannot be addressed through kinetic measures alone. We must deepen the friendships and partnerships that have long existed among us. As long as any nation within our shared geography remains under threat, none of us can declare our continent secure,” he added.



While acknowledging the importance of the games in strengthening collective security efforts, he affirmed that the gathering serves to unite military institutions across the continent.



“Today, we reaffirm the promise of what we can achieve when we stand together, not just as neighbors, but as guardians of a continent that depends on your valor, sacrifices, and unyielding dedication.”



Tinubu, who emphasized the role of sport, explained that the exercise promotes physical fitness, discipline, and resilience among military personnel, which he indicated are vital traits for addressing Africa’s diverse security challenges.



“Sports not only keep us physically fit but also infuse core values such as integrity, excellence, and discipline. When our men and women are fit, they are better equipped to confront the challenges of their duties with resilience and confidence,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to strengthen its partnership with other enforcement agencies across Africa to enhance the capacity to defend the territorial integrity of countries throughout the region.