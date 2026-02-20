Tinubu cautions politicians against violence during FCT, Rivers, Kano election

Ahead of Saturday’s polls in the FCT, Rivers, and Kano, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on political parties, candidates, and their supporters to avoid violence, inflammatory statements, and any actions that could undermine the credibility of the elections, stressing the importance of calm and orderly conduct for a free and fair voting process.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct elections in the six area councils of the FCT, as well as bye-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies of Rivers State, and in Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

President Tinubu urged all stakeholders to respect the democratic process and allow voters to exercise their franchise freely. He cautioned against intimidation, high-handedness, or any activity that could disenfranchise voters or erode public trust, noting that security personnel are deployed to protect lives, property, and the sanctity of the ballot.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu encouraged eligible voters to come out and vote without fear, emphasizing that democracy thrives best in an atmosphere of calm, tolerance, and mutual respect.

He also called on INEC to take all necessary measures to boost voters’ confidence, including timely accreditation, smooth voting processes, accurate collation, and prompt transmission of results, in line with the 2026 Electoral Act.

“Fellow Nigerians, I assure you that the Federal Government under my administration will continue to support institutions responsible for delivering free, fair, and credible elections. To all residents of the FCT, Kano, and Rivers, I commend your civic consciousness. I am confident that these elections will reflect the will of the people and further strengthen our democratic journey as a nation,” the President added.