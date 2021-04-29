Tinubu cautions Nigerians against criticizing security forces’ anti-insurgency tactics

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has cautioned Nigerians against criticizing the nation’s security forces’ anti-insurgency tactics, saying the law enforcement agencies should be given the benefit of doubt in discharging their duty of protecting citizens across Nigeria

He added that though there were visible lapses, security officers were paying supreme prices in their line of duty with the sole aim of ensuring Nigerians are protected from internal and external aggression.

Tinubu, who is also a former Lagos State Governor regretted the rising attacks across Nigeria, particularly states like Borno, Yobe, Benue, Niger, and Imo, adding that the troops and other security agents must be supported in protecting citizens and annihilating the terrorists.

According to him, Like all decent Nigerians, I am angered and troubled by the terror and cruelty being visited upon the people of Borno, Yobe, Benue, Niger, Imo, and other parts of the nation.

Through a series of post on his social media page on Thursday, Tinubu noted that it was important for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to provide the necessary support for troops on the battling field such that would boost their morale in prosecuting the terror war.

“These attacks have caused many to disparage our military and security forces. This we must not do. Valiant men and women serve in our security forces, risking their lives to protect us.

“We stand with them. The government also must continue to encourage the security forces to do their utmost to subdue this threat. The lives of innocent Nigerians and the future progress of the nation may lie in the balance.

“As a people, we must never surrender to the fearful temptation to blame one another. Regardless of region or religion, we must unite against a common foe. Discord will only invite defeat.

“The enemy’s attacks seem to focus on our schools, religious institutions, and security forces. They seek to extinguish the light of knowledge and hope by shrouding us in the darkness of fear and brutal ordeal. We must not tremble. They will be vanquished. In the end, tolerance, justice, and compassion shall win the day,” the post read.

