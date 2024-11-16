Tinubu cautions market women against food price hike ahead yuletide

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has appealed to market women across Nigeria to refrain from undue increase in prices of food items as the 2024 yuletide season draws nearer.

Tinubu, meanwhile, donated N50 million, 20,000 wrappers, shoes and bags to support businesses of women in the state

The first lady made the appeal yesterday at the 2024 Ebonyi Women’s Day Celebration held at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

“With the Yuletide season fast approaching, I want to plead with all our market women to refrain from unfair hike in prices of food items during the festive season.’’

She noted that the support was part of her Renewed Hope Initiative, Social Investment Programme

The first lady, who said the theme of the celebration, “Uplifting women for sustainable development” was apt, commended the women for supporting President Bola Tinubu and the state governor during the past elections.

She also commended the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for exceeding 35 per cent in female appointments.

“His deputy is a woman, same for the Secretary to the State Government and many down the line. I want to announce that he has also decided to empower 130 women in the state, with N1 million each, as a business recapitalisation grant.”

Tinubu earlier inaugurated a 3.1km runway at the Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi.

Tinubu, in a remark at the event, noted that the runway was significant to the scheduled December 13 commencement of commercial flight operations at the airport.

She also interacted with traditional rulers from the state at the Presidential Lodge, Abakaliki where she commended the royal fathers for the peaceful coexistence in Ebonyi.

Tinubu also advised them to keep praying and supporting the Tinubu government, while believing in the country.

“Nigeria has everything it takes for us to be a great nation. We have to continue to bless this land and I appeal to you, our traditional rulers, to lead in that regard.”

Nwifuru, while appreciating the First Lady for the visit, acknowledged the impact of RHI intervention programmes in the state and thanked her for bringing dividends of democracy to Ebonyi women.

He added that he was indebted to the women because of their tremendous contributions to the development of the state.