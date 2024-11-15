Tinubu cautions Aiyedatiwa, others against violence during Ondo guber poll

Ahead of Saturday’s Ondo gubernatorial election, President Bola Tinubu has cautioned politicians and electorates against engaging in violence that could terminate the exercise in the state.



Emphasizing the importance of democracy, Tinubu urged stakeholders and voters to maintain decorum and fulfil their civic responsibilities without fear before or after the election.



In a statement by his special adviser, Bayo Adenuga on Friday, the president acknowledged the security personnel, deployed to ensure a safe and smooth election.



He expressed his unwavering confidence in the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff to exercise professionalism while adhering to the provisions of the Electoral Act to guarantee a credible process.



Tinubu also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its diligent preparations, particularly the timely distribution of sensitive election materials across all 18 local government areas in the state.



Meanwhile, the President reminded all political stakeholders, especially the candidates, to respect the democratic process and the people’s will, by allowing electorates to exercise their voting powers.

He further emphasized that ensuring a free and fair election is in the best interest of all Nigerians, as it strengthens the country’s democratic progress.



