Tinubu: Cash transfer and quick fix

My prayer everyday is that President Bola Tinubu should succeed. Let him succeed so that our country will be better.

But I am not comfortable with his cash transfer idea to ameliorate our living standards after petrol subsidy removal.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s cash transfer procedure was a flop and I have expected President Tinubu to learn from this and take a different route to sooth our pains.

For me, N8000 monthly for each of 12 million extremely poor Nigerians is what I will call “Wuruwuru to the answer”, Economic solution.

A good student of Mathematics will understand my analogy that there are some solutions that provide quick answers to mathematical problems.

Cash transfer in today’s Nigeria’s economy is a perfect example of working from the answer to the question. So easy for the handlers to manipulate. We all saw what happened during Buhari’s administration.

I doubt if this will ever work. And I want to believe that Tinubu knew this as revealed in his conversation with the former governors of the class of 1999.

He said he would not want the cash to get into wrong hands.

With N500 billion already approved by the House of Representatives for palliative, I think this government should look beyond Transferring N8,000 to the extremely poor people because the amount is meagre to stop the cry.

The president declared state of emergency on food. For me, half of the N500 billion should be used to subsidise the movement of food stuffs from the rural areas to the city.

There is need to engage all stakeholders in the production and movement of farm produce; those involved in the movement of manufactured foods, assess their needs and provide the necessary incentives to bring down the prices of commodities in the open market.

Alleviating the poverty of majority of Nigerians does not require a simple “Wuruwuru to the answer”, quick fix approach but a complex and scientific approach that will collate all human and inanimate datas to arrive at a reasonable answer.

At present, the prices of food stuffs have grown beyond the reach of an average Nigerian, just because the cost of bringing food stuffs to the town is very high now.

Even though, many of the trucks that bring foodstuffs to town run on diesel engine, they have capitalised on the subsidy removal to raise their fares.

While I wait to see how this cash transfer will be implemented, I will be expecting our government to postulate more formulas to solve the complex problem the subsidy removal had brought.

I support the removal but then it has come with issues that must be addressed with a strong economic model.

Just my thought

By Kunle Awosiyan

