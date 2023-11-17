Tinubu cancels 40% IGR deduction from federal universities

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled the policy to automatic deduction of 40 per cent from the internally generated revenues of federal universities, following appeals from stakeholders in the sector.

Tinubu disclosed that the policy conceived and concluded in 2021 was ill-designed and that its implementation at this time would further crippled ongoing development in varsities across the country.

The president disclosed its cancellation on Friday during ongoing 75th Founder’s Day ceremony of the University of Ibadan (UI) and convocation of over 700 Doctorate degree holders which was also attended by the many dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and others.

Tinubu, who is Visitor to the university, said: “The 40 per cent IGR automatic deduction policy stands cancelled. This is not the best time for such policy since our universities are struggling.”

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, pledged his commitment to the reform of the nation’s education sector as the bedrock for national development.

According to him, This administration is determined to boost the visibilities of Nigerian universities going forward because we understand that this put our schools in better position among other learning institutions globally.

“To ensure this, we are bringing policies and programmes to restructure the education system and these include reviewing our curriculums towards addressing the challenges affecting the development of the nation. The world is constantly evolving and we must to move with it.

“Aside from that, my administration is committed to prevent any act that could lead to closure of varsities across the country including allowing the lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)”, he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chancellor of the university and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, had condemned the policy, citing the multidimensional challenges confronting the universities.

Abubakar was said to have pleaded with the authorities to rescind the decision, saying the policy had the potential of grounding the university system.

A leaked memo addressed to the heads of the universities recently by the Nigerian government noted that commencing from November, universities will have 40 per cent of revenues generated internally and deposited in their accounts will be deducted automatically by the government via the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA).

In the memo dated 17 October with reference R&I/2045/T/252, and signed by the Director of Revenue and Investment Department, Felix Ogundairo, the aim was to ensure that all partially funded government agencies and parastatals including universities is in line with the provisions of Section 62 of Finance Act 2020.

The memo reads in part: “It is important to emphasise that this policy of 40 per cent auto deduction of gross IGR is in line with the Finance Circular Reference Number FMFBNP/OTHERS/IGR/CRF/12/2021/ dated 20th December, 2021, limiting the budgetary agencies or parastatals to not more than 50 per cent of their gross IGR and the remittance of 100 per cent of the remaining 50 per cent to the sub-recurrent account.

“While all statutory revenue lines like Tender fees, contractors’ registration fees, disposal of fixed assets, rent on quarters, etc, shall be remitted 100 per cent to sub-recurrent accounts.”

