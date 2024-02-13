President Bola Tinubu has awarded the Super Eagles team the Member of the Order of the Niger(MON) national honour for their impressive display at the just concluded AFCON 2023 tournament held in Ivory Coast.

They were also given one flat each and a plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to compensate for finishing the tournament as second.

The Super Eagles finished in second place, losing the trophy to the hosts, Ivory Coast, who were the eventual winners of the biannual football event.

The Nigerian team were received at the State House on Tuesday where they were conferred with the titles, less than 24 hours after returning to the country.

All the team members and officials were in attendance including Alex Iwobi, who had faced cyber-attacks over the loss to Ivory Coast

They now join the ranks of Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, HRM Eze Isaac Ikonne, Dr. Faisal Shuaibu, Chief Silva Ejeh Ameh, Alh. Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, Mallam Ibrahim Okposi, Alhaji Shehu Uthman, Barr. Chris Ezem, Davido and Teni to have received the national honours.