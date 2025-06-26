Tinubu begins tax administration reform through four new bills

President Bola Tinubu is expected to sign four major tax reform bills into law today in a move aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s tax administration and improving the ease of doing business across the country.

The bills to be signed include the Nigeria Tax Reform (Ease of Doing Business) Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill. These pieces of legislation were recently passed by the National Assembly following broad consultations with stakeholders and economic experts.

According to a statement from the Presidency on Thursday, the new laws are designed to consolidate and streamline Nigeria’s fragmented tax system, establish a unified revenue service, and create better coordination between federal, state, and local government tax authorities.

One of the key highlights of the reform is the establishment of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), which will replace the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The new agency is expected to operate with greater autonomy and a performance-driven mandate, focusing on efficient collection of both tax and non-tax revenues.

The legislation also provides for the creation of a Joint Revenue Board, as well as the establishment of a Tax Appeal Tribunal and an Office of the Tax Ombudsman to ensure fairness, accountability, and efficient dispute resolution within the tax system.

Speaking on the significance of the reforms, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the bills represent a significant step toward fiscal stability and will help attract both domestic and foreign investment.

“The reforms are designed to increase government revenue, reduce the burden of multiple taxation, and make Nigeria a more attractive destination for business and investment,” Onanuga stated.

Today’s signing ceremony at the Presidential Villa will be attended by top government officials, including the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, key committee chairpersons, state governors, and members of the economic team.

The tax reform initiative forms a central part of President Tinubu’s broader economic agenda, which aims to modernize public institutions, boost investor confidence, and reposition Nigeria’s economy for sustainable growth.