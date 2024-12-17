Tinubu begins N1.9BN Support Scheme disbursement for elderly

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has begun the disbursement of N1.9 billion to 9,000 elderly citizens, to improve the overall well-being of senior citizens of the country.

Through the initiative tagged “Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme” (RHIESS), 250 elderly selected from each state will be receiving N200,000 to cushion global economic challenges.

Aside from the cash gifts, the president’s wife, through the initiative, would be offering free medical check-ups and other sundry items to support the beneficiaries in maintaining good health standards in the country.

“A total of One Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira (N1,900,000,000) will be disbursed across the nation. The RHI Coordinators in the 36 States of the Federation, the FCT, and DEPOWA, have received Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000) each, out of which N200,000 will be distributed today to each beneficiary” she said.

Tinubu, who was represented by the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this during an event held at the State House in Ikeja.

Stressing the need for good health, Tinubu emphasized the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of elderly citizens, especially during the festive season.

Furthermore, she urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity, advising them to eat well, stay hydrated, exercise regularly, and spend quality time with loved ones.

speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mojisola Alabi commended the First Lady for her exceptional kindness and generosity, adding that the support came when she needed it most.

“We give thanks to Allah and Her Excellency Oluremi Tinubu for the gift. I confirm that I got the N50,000. This will be used to purchase food and take care of my children. May God bless Oluremi and her husband.”

Also, Emmanuel Adesanya appreciated the good gesture, saying, “On behalf of others that benefitted, we than Senator Oluremi Tinubu, she will continue to prosper.”