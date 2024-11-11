Tinubu backs two state solution for Israel, Palestine war

President Bola Tinubu has advocated for a two-state solution as a path toward lasting peace and harmony between Israel and Palestine.



The president also emphasized that this approach is grounded in the principles of equality and mutual recognition between both countries while underscoring Nigeria’s stance in supporting the method.



Tinubu, who called for peace, encouraged world leaders to join forces in pushing for negotiation among the warring countries, saying I also called upon world leaders to work towards exploring new paths to peace and bringing an immediate end to this conflict.



He made this appeal on Monday, during a one-day Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which was convened to address the current situation in the Middle East.



While addressing the escalating conflicts, Tinubu stressed that even though countries have the right to self-defense, they must “take proportionality into account, in line with global legal, diplomatic and moral frameworks”



Addressing his counterparts, Tinubu said, “As representatives of nations that value justice, dignity, and the sanctity of human life, we have a moral obligation to collectively bring about an immediate end to this conflict, which has persisted for far too long and inflicted immeasurable suffering on countless lives”



“Nigeria’s own experiences, domestically and regionally, have taught us that identity politics are no substitute for respecting the nuances of diversity. The international community, therefore, has the opportunity to bring new thinking to bear on this most relentless challenge. We need to find new pathways to peace without delay,” he added.