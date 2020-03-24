Tinubu backs shutdown of Lagos after coronavirus outbreak

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

After observing the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has declared total support for a total shutdown of Lagos State if necessary to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

Tinubu further urged Nigerians especially residents of Lagos to obey the government’s directives and measures put in place to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The appeal came hours after the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), announced two new cases in Lagos and Ogun states, increasing numbers of infected people to 42, with Lagos the worst-hit recording 29 cases.

Tinubu, who spoke after a closed-door meeting with Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina, said he was in support of any decision taken by the government, including a total shutdown if necessary, to halt the spread of the virus, encouraged Nigerians to do the same.

The State Government had earlier implemented some measures, including social distancing and directing a category of its workers to work from home.