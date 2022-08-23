Tinubu, Atiku, others on Nassarawa polo tournament participant lists

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been listed to participate in the forthcoming National Unity Polo Tournament, in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The four-day event is being organised by Keffi Polo Ranch, supported by Heritage Bank and is expected to bring together other political gladiators, royal fathers and captains of industry in the country.

The Founder and promoter of the Ranch, Ahmed Wadada explained that the tournament scheduled to hold on Sept. 8 to 11, would serve as a veritable platform that will deepen understanding among the presidential candidates of all the political parties and their running mates with a view to ensuring rancour-free campaigns for the 2023 General Elections.

”already the political atmosphere in the country is charged ahead of the commencement of campaigns by all presidential candidates.

”It might hot up in the next couple of months, hence the need for the tournament in order to douse tension in the political space.” he said.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, Wadada, who is also the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Senatorial candidate for Nasarawa West, appealed to politicians to shun provocative and inciting statements in the course of campaigns, which could trigger election violence.

He said that for those that are politicians, they should avoid provocative statements and threatening each other.

”It is saddening that we make statements that are provocative and the younger ones are listening to us,” he said.

